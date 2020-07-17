BEIJING — China says it will impose sanctions in retaliation for U.S. legislation ending Hong Kong's special trade status with the United States, in the growing escalation between the world's two largest economies.
China "firmly opposes and strongly condemns" the U.S. for signing the Hong Kong Autonomy Act into law, a statement on the Chinese Foreign Ministry's website said on Wednesday.
China will impose sanctions on U.S. personnel and entities, the statement added.
Meanwhile, the Chinese Foreign Ministry summoned U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad to protest the Hong Kong position. Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang accused the U.S. of interfering in China's internal affairs.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed legislation that can pave the way for his administration to impose sanctions on Chinese persons and entities that are involved in Beijing's actions to "remove autonomy from Hong Kong."
Trump also said he signed an executive order to end the "special privileges" of Hong Kong, in a continuation of the president's campaign against Beijing, which he accuses of failing to adequately address the coronavirus outbreak.
Separately, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo imposed visa restriction on workers at unnamed Chinese technology companies that "provide material support to regimes engaging in human rights abuses globally."
The sanctions include employees of Huawei, the Chinese tech giant that is facing numerous points of pressure from the U.S., including Washington angling to squeeze it out of Western nations' 5G networks.