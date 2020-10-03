Close Trump aide tests positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON - Hope Hicks, a close adviser to President Donald Trump who traveled with him several times this week aboard Air Force One, has tested positive for the coronavirus, a senior administration official confirmed Thursday.
Hicks, 31, served as Trump's 2016 campaign spokeswoman from the beginning of his candidacy and then-White House communications director before leaving in March 2018 for a job at Fox News. She returned to the White House in February in the role of counselor to the president.
Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity during a live interview Thursday night that he and first lady Melania Trump were tested after they learned about Hicks. The president and his wife tested positive for COVID-19.
Hicks traveled with the president to Pennsylvania for a rally on Saturday, to Cleveland for the first presidential debate on Tuesday and to Minnesota for another campaign rally on Wednesday.
She was photographed without a mask at the Pennsylvania rally clapping to the Village People's "YMCA" with other Trump aides and in Cleveland on the tarmac deplaning Air Force One.
Vice President Pence's spokeswoman, Katie Miller, caught the virus in May and Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump campaign finance chair and girlfriend of the president's son Donald Trump Jr., contracted the virus in July.
At Tuesday's debate, Trump was pressed on his insistence on having massive campaign rallies where no one is required to wear facial coverings or socially distance.
"We've had no negative effect, and we've had, 35,000-40,000, people at some of these rallies," Trump said.