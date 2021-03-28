Colorado mass shooting suspect moved to another jail over 'safety concerns'

BOULDER, Colo. (Reuters) -The suspect jailed on 10 counts of murder in this week’s mass shooting in Colorado has been moved to another detention center because of “safety concerns and threats,” and he faces additional attempted-murder charges, officials said on Friday.
Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty and Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold told reporters they were still trying to learn what drove Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa to open fire on Monday at the King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, some 28 miles (45 km) northwest of Denver.
Alissa, 21, surrendered to law enforcement officials at the crime scene after he was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police, authorities said.
Ten people were killed in the rampage, including a police officer. It was the second mass shooting in less than a week in the United States, after a gunman fatally shot eight people at three Atlanta-area day spas on March 16.
“Like the rest of the community, we want to know why. Why that King Soopers, why Boulder, why Monday, and unfortunately we don’t have those answers,” Herold said at a news briefing. “It will be something haunting for all of us until we figure that out.”
Asked whether authorities suspected any link to international terrorism, Dougherty said investigators were looking into all aspects of Alissa’s background.
Alissa, who made his first court appearance on Thursday, has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and a single count of attempted murder, stemming from gunshots he allegedly fired at a second police officer. Dougherty said the suspect would face further attempted-murder charges in the coming weeks.
The suspect, being held without bail, has been transferred to another unspecified lockup outside Boulder County “due to safety concerns and threats that our jail staff became aware of,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Haverfield told Reuters. She did not elaborate.
The public defender’s office, assigned to represent Alissa, said it does not comment on pending cases as a matter of policy.
The suspect purchased a Ruger AR-556 pistol, a weapon that resembles a semi-automatic rifle, six days before the attack. He did not use a 9mm handgun also in his possession during Monday’s attack, Dougherty said.
The store where Alissa bought the Ruger said the suspect passed a background check before making the purchase legally.
“We are absolutely shocked by what happened and our hearts are broken for the victims and families that are left behind,” said John Mark Eagleton, owner of the Eagles Nest Armory in Arvada, the Denver suburb where Alissa lived.
Biden looks into taking action on 3D printer guns, imported firearms
President Joe Biden, weighing executive orders aimed at reducing gun violence following two mass shootings, said on Friday his administration is exploring whether he has the authority to take action on firearms made using 3D printers as well as on imported guns.
While Democratic-backed gun control legislation faces an uphill battle in the U.S. Congress because of Republican opposition, Biden could decide to take executive action in certain areas without the approval of lawmakers.
“We’re looking at what kind of authority I have relative to imported weapons - as well as whether or not I have the authority,” the Democratic president told reporters in Delaware.
Biden also mentioned “these new weapons that are being made by 3D equipment that aren’t registered as guns at all. There may be some latitude there as well.”
Often homemade, guns made using 3D printers have been a source of controversy. Some states have tried to limit the sales of blueprints that show users how to make them.
The president, a long-time advocate of gun control measures including increased background checks on gun buyers and banning assault-style weapons, has publicly committed to taking action following two mass shootings that killed a total of 18 people in Georgia and Colorado this month.
The White House has said it needs to review potential actions to ensure they have a solid basis in law and can survive an expected legal challenge.