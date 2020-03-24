Congress nears final decisions on stimulus

WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders continued negotiations Sunday on an enormous financial rescue package totaling more than $1 trillion meant to steer the U.S. economy through the coronavirus crisis and help ordinary Americans weather devastating job losses, as lawmakers continued to diverge on key points.
Although both parties said they agreed on the urgency of passing a measure quickly as unemployment rapidly mounts and jittery markets prepare to reopen Monday, the two sides remained at loggerheads on several key issues, including how much money to provide state and local governments faced with the crisis and how much authority to give administration officials to decide which major businesses to bail out.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the two sides were close to a deal, but Democrats sharply disagreed, saying the current version amounts to a "corporate slush fund."
Sunday evening, McConnell lost a test vote as Senate Democrats rejected a procedural move. The motion, which would have required a bipartisan 60-vote majority to pass, failed 47-47. Futures markets fell sharply as the negotiations in the Senate continued.
'We all want to get to the same place
President Trump, however, declined to criticize Senate Democrats for holding out, saying, "We all want to get to the same place."
"We're very close," Trump said at a White House news briefing. "The Democrats want to get there," and so do Republicans, he said. "I don't think anybody has a choice."
McConnell was in a less conciliatory mood, blaming Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) for derailing bipartisan negotiations.
"We're back to square one," he said.
"We're fiddling here, fiddling with the emotions of the American people, fiddling with the markets, fiddling with our health care."
Virus hits the Senate
Lawmakers faced another pressure toward quick action – concerns about their own health. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) announced Sunday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, although he said he felt fine.
Worry has run high in the Senate about other members falling ill, since many had spent time with Paul. On Sunday afternoon, several Republican senators announced they were self-quarantining on the advice of congressional doctors because of their contact with Paul. Their announcements threatened to wipe out the Republican majority in the Senate, which does not allow members to vote remotely.
"All senators are going to seek medical advice as to what action we should take to make sure that we don't in any way spread the virus ourselves," said Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), one of those who announced a self-quarantine. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) reportedly told colleagues that Paul had been working out in the Senate gym Sunday morning before finding out the result of his test.
Meanwhile, the full effects of the public health emergency are only beginning to be felt, experts warned, as state governors stepped up pleas for more robust federal intervention.