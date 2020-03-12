Congress skeptical of Trump's payroll tax cut

WASHINGTON — One of President Donald Trump's key proposals to confront the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus – a payroll tax cut – got mixed reviews from Senate Republicans on Tuesday during a Capitol Hill strategy-planning lunch that ended without agreement on the details of a possible stimulus plan.
But in the first sign of bipartisan cooperation to address the growing health crisis, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was dispatched to begin negotiating an economic package with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The pairing of Mnuchin and Pelosi, D-Calif., on a coronavirus bill comes as Republicans and Democrats are at loggerheads on an economic response. In addition to the payroll tax cut, the White House supports tax relief for the travel and tourism industries.
But Democrats balked at tax cuts without financial support for sick or quarantined workers who may miss paychecks or currently receive no sick pay.
Even some Republicans are skeptical about whether a payroll tax cut is the best approach right now, according to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and other senators. The White House floated a payroll tax holiday – designed to boost the paychecks of workers – that could be valued at more than $300 billion, according to one Republican senator in the room.
"At this point I am not ruling anything out. But obviously whatever we do, there has to be a really good rationale for it," said Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the Republican whip.
At the lunch, senators said Trump – joined by Mnuchin and economic adviser Larry Kudlow – said the meeting was more about discussing options than about laying out a specific stimulus plan.
"We talked in general about the tools in our arsenal. If the administration has decided on the specific tools, they didn't share that with us. That is not a criticism. This was to allow us to have the input," said Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.