WASHINGTON - Congressional leaders on Wednesday planned to begin designing a large emergency spending package for dealing with the novel coronavirus outbreak, revealing the wide gulf between lawmakers who have demanded more action and a White House that has sought a more measured response.
Their actions took place as U.S. officials disclosed a 60th confirmed case in the United States. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the case was verified Wednesday. He said officials were still investigating how the person contracted the virus. The 60 cases include 42 people who were traveling on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan. As of Tuesday, the number of people from that cruise with the virus was 40, but two more were recently added.
With the number of cases rising and public concern mounting, government officials are under growing pressure to formulate a solid response plan.
Some White House officials have been split about how to respond. Some health officials have urged more public preparedness, while a number of White House political appointees have sought to play down risks. Azar, appearing at a congressional hearing Wednesday, sought to clarify that the near-term risk to Americans was low, but that the number of cases would probably increase.
"The risk right now is very low to Americans," Azar told House lawmakers. "From a public health perspective we technically are in a state of containment in the United States. ... We have always been clear ... that could change rapidly." He said U.S. officials "fully expect we will see more cases here in the United States."
The disconnect between the White House and Congress appeared large, however. Congressional aides said assembling the emergency spending package could take some time, in part because they don't have a firm assessment of what is needed.
The White House on Monday evening requested $1.8 billion to deal with coronavirus, and $535 million of that would be rerouted from an account that is designated to deal with Ebola. But Trump administration officials told senators Tuesday that they knew their request would need to grow, according to a Senate aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe discussions with the White House.
Democrats and a number of Republicans have decried the White House request as insufficient and are aiming for a more robust package, but they are still surveying what levels of funding are necessary.
"Bipartisan, bicameral meetings to work out the details of the coronavirus supplemental will begin today," a House Democratic aide said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe the process. "The strong desire of all four corners is to assemble a bill that robustly funds pandemic response and can earn bipartisan support. Given that we have received virtually no information from the Trump administration, we are still assessing what amount of funding is needed."
The "four corners" comment refers to the four top congressional appropriators, two Democrats and two Republicans.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D.-N.Y., on Wednesday proposed an $8.5 billion spending plan, though it hadn't yet received support from House Democrats. Asked about Schumer's plan, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Wednesday morning, "I haven't seen it, but I'm glad that it's ambitious."
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said a $2 billion spending bill was likely insufficient and instead suggested a package of about $4 billion.
Given the breadth of the outbreak, administration officials believe they need more money for additional testing capacity to identify cases of the virus, development of a vaccine and treatments for the disease, more personal protective equipment and money for states to quarantine people and respond to and treat cases.
The political scramble comes amid increased finger-pointing between the White House and Democrats over the response to the pneumonia-like virus. Democrats and some Republicans have said the White House should move more aggressively to pursue funding to aid the response. And some Democrats have attacked a 2018 move by the White House to disband its global health security team responsible for dealing with deadly pandemics. Then-national security adviser John Bolton dismissed the group as part of a streamlining effort.