Conservative group to give away AR-15 at political event

AR-15: AR-15 style rifles from Rock River Arms are displayed during the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual meeting on Sunday, May 6, 2018, in Dallas, Texas. A conservative group plans to hold a candidate event where an AR-15 will be given away, even after a Democratic lawmaker representing the area called for it to be canceled following a shooting at a Texas elementary school. Patrick Fallon/ZUMA Wire/Tribune News Service