Control of the Senate heads into overtime as Georgia braces for runoff elections

The battle for control of the Senate headed into a two-month overtime as Georgia prepares to host two runoff elections Jan. 5 that will likely determine which party controls the chamber, with the potential to dramatically alter the arc of a new Democratic administration if Joe Biden wins the presidency.
As the dust settled on almost every race, Republicans have secured 48 seats in next year's Senate and hold steady leads in two other contests but need to win at least one of the two races in Georgia to land a clear majority of 51 seats.
That leaves Democrats, with a caucus of 48 senators so far, one last chance to reclaim the majority by trying to secure a double victory in what used to be a conservative Republican stronghold. If successful, and if Biden secures the White House, the 50-50 Senate would tilt to the Democrats once Sen. Kamala Harris of California is sworn in as vice president.
The stakes set the stage for an unfathomable amount of money pouring into a state that has already witnessed an estimated $150 million in advertising in the initial Senate campaigns, now serving as the only two races left and poised to determine the majority.
All four campaigns, and their various outside supporters, expect to try to nationalize the race and focus their messaging on the impact that victories could have for each side, with Democrats trying to achieve a historically high Black turnout normally associated with a presidential race.
Raphael Warnock, seeking to become the first elected Black Democratic senator from the Deep South, faces Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Republican, in a race that was long expected to go to a runoff because it is a special election to fill the remainder of the term won four years ago by Johnny Isakson, a Republican. Loeffler was appointed to the seat after Isakson resigned for health reasons at the end of last year.
But by Thursday afternoon the state got the double-bonus when Sen. David Perdue, a Republican, running for a second term, fell below the 50% threshold that is required by Georgia law to win a Senate race. If his share of the vote remains below that marker, Perdue would face Democrat Jon Ossoff, a documentary filmmaker running his first statewide race.
Ossoff's campaign expressed confidence even as Perdue was likely to finish this round about two percentage points ahead.
"We are confident that Jon Ossoff's historic performance in Georgia has forced Senator David Perdue to continue defending his indefensible record," Ellen Foster, campaign manager for Ossoff, said in a statement.
These two Senate races will serve as a rescue effort to the ambition of a new Biden administration, should he win the White House. If Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., remains in power, every Cabinet choice of the new administration would face deep scrutiny and any deemed too liberal would likely not be confirmed.
Republicans are ready to paint the races as securing a GOP majority to shore up the conservative bulwark against liberal Democrats, particularly if there is an incoming Biden administration.
They said that the best chance Ossoff and Warnock had came on this first ballot when turnout was so high for the presidential race, calling Ossoff a "perennial loser" who already lost a special election for a House seat in 2017. Republicans expect turnout for an oddly timed, post-Christmas election to be a more conservative collection that makes their path clearer to securing the Senate majority.
"If Ossoff couldn't do it now, he's not going to be able to do it in two months when even more is at stake," said Jesse Hunt, spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, as both parties prepared for the second runoff.
These Georgia races give Democrats the chance to overcome the disappointment of Tuesday's losses in a handful of races they considered tossups that appeared to leave them still in the minority for a fourth successive election.