Coronavirus infections in the United States surged nearly 50% in June as states relaxed quarantine rules and tried to reopen their economies, data compiled Wednesday showed, and as several states moved to reimpose restrictions on bars and recreation.
More than 800,000 new cases were reported across the country last month, led by Florida, Arizona, Texas and California – bringing the nation's officially reported total to just over 2.6 million, according to data compiled by The Washington Post.
States that took an aggressive approach to reopening led the country in infection spikes – along with California, the nation's most populous state, where leaders have been more cautious. California on Wednesday reported 110 new deaths, more than any other state.
The novel coronavirus continued its recent spread, especially in the South and Southwest. More than 52,000 new cases were reported in the United States on Wednesday, the highest total since the start of the pandemic, according to data collected by The Post. Record-shattering numbers of new cases were reported Wednesday in six states – California, Georgia, Texas, Alaska, North Carolina and Arizona.
California added 9,740 new cases to its official tally – a new daily high for the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom, D, amid the recent spike in cases and hospitalizations after early success against the virus, on Wednesday ordered 19 counties to shut down all indoor services and activities before the holiday weekend, meaning that bars, restaurants and other businesses will remain open only outside.
Pennsylvania ordered protective masks to be worn in public, and New York City delayed the planned loosening of restrictions on indoor dining. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D, ordered the end of indoor service at bars through most of the state's lower region, citing a spike in cases among younger people.
Newsom's order was the latest step the governor has taken to impose new rules on counties that, in late spring, appeared to have the virus largely under control. While it names only a minority of California's 58 counties, the reclosing order will affect nearly 75 percent of the state's residents, including those who live in Los Angeles, Silicon Valley and the East Bay area.
Over the past two weeks, coinciding largely with the reopening of bars and restaurants, hospitalization rates in California have climbed 52% because of new virus infections. The rate of Californians testing positive for the virus has also jumped 6% over that time.
Los Angeles County, which passed 100,000 cases earlier this week, has been the epicenter of the virus in the state's south, where several neighboring counties were also named in Newsom's order. But new cases also have risen sharply in the Bay Area and the capital, Sacramento. Sacramento County is also on the list.