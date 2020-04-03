Coronavirus deaths in the United States passed 4,600 Wednesday as Vice President Mike Pence issued an ominous warning that America's situation is most comparable to Italy's struggle with the virus, which has pushed that nation's hospitals to capacity and has left more than 13,000 people dead despite a weeks-long lockdown.
The prediction was among a fresh batch of reminders that as the United States makes its agonizing march toward the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, each day will bring more suffering than the last.
In total, the nation added at least 900 virus-related deaths to its overall tally on Wednesday, as the number of confirmed coronavirus infections rose to more than 211,000. State officials warned their hospitals might soon run short on needed masks, gowns and ventilators, and Homeland Security officials acknowledged the federal government's emergency stockpile of supplies also was nearly exhausted.
The virus also continued to ravage social life and the economy in America and across the world. A day after the White House warned that the country should steel itself for hundreds of thousands of deaths, the stock market continued its historic plunge. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that officials were "looking at" potential flight restrictions between hard-hit areas of the United States, though he noted that it would be difficult to entirely suspend air travel.
"I am looking where flights are going into hotspots," Trump said.
The president also seemed to resist the idea of a nationwide stay-at-home order even as individual states that had been holding out – including Florida – decided to require residents to remain at home and to avoid gatherings to prevent viral spread. Many of the nation's most-populous areas are now hunkered down, with people allowed to leave their homes only for essential errands, isolated exercise and emergencies.
Officials on Wednesday made the difficult but increasingly inevitable decision to cancel another major sporting event, calling off the Wimbledon tennis tournament for the first time in decades. Former vice president and leading Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden – who Trump said Wednesday he would be willing to engage in conversation about the crisis – cast doubts on whether the Democratic National Convention would be held as planned in July in Milwaukee, which is experiencing an outbreak.
"It's hard to envision that," Biden said on MSNBC.
Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said the United States might be able to ease its social distancing measures when newly reported deaths and infections are headed toward zero, and when officials are able to develop mechanisms to rapidly identify newly infected people, quarantine them and identify those with whom they have had contact. Fauci, who has become the face of the White House's response, has faced both threats and unwanted attention from admirers for his handling of the crisis, and the government has stepped up his security, people familiar with the matter said.