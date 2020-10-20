Coronavirus surge underscores parties' contrasts

WASHINGTON – In the homestretch of the presidential campaign, with the U.S. coronavirus caseload trending ominously upward, the rival campaigns of President Donald Trump and Joe Biden more than ever are providing a clash of contrasts on how to contain COVID-19 and tend to the virus-battered economy.
That was evident in their own actions over the weekend, and in the statements of their surrogates. With the election over in 16 days and voting underway in all 50 states, the country is entering "the most difficult phase of this epidemic," said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration under Trump, now a critic of his response.
Channeling Trump, who has falsely insisted to his mostly unmasked supporters at rally after close-packed rally that the country is "turning the corner," his surrogates and aides on Sunday's interview shows professed optimism. They touted near-term prospects for vaccines, praised the president's virus-fighting efforts over the last eight months and declared, despite daily evidence to the contrary, that people around Trump conscientiously adhered to disease-prevention protocols.
Biden and his partisans continued to condemn Trump's coronavirus response as catastrophic, pointing to a nationwide death toll nearing 220,000 and almost 8 million cases of infection. They expressed incredulity over the personal carelessness of the president, who was only recently hospitalized for the illness, in adhering to basic health measures, and said no broad economic recovery was possible until the virus was under control.
Trump, who has vowed to spend every day between now and Nov. 3 campaigning, including in states with perilously high infection rates, again incorrectly claimed on Twitter that the U.S. had such a high caseload "because it TESTS at such a high (and costly) level." Experts say testing alone does not explain the renewed surge in cases, and they note that the nation also has among the highest rates of hospitalization in the world.
Trump's raucous rallies, including three over the weekend, in Michigan, Wisconsin and Nevada, are in stark contrast to Biden's campaigning at fewer and smaller events, always observing precautions. Trump rarely wears a mask or keeps his distance from people, and mocks Biden for doing so, despite polls showing a large majority of Americans disapprove of his handling of the pandemic.