Coronavirus survivors hope for immunity – the reality is much more complicated

As the number of new COVID-19 cases each day begins to slow in parts of the U.S. and states consider rolling back social-distancing measures, a huge unknown remains: Who has become immune to the disease – and for how long?
When the body's immune system encounters a virus, it gets to work producing antibodies that can recognize a particular virus and attack it. And it's commonly thought that once a person catches a virus, immunity makes it impossible to get sick from the same one again.
But it's more complicated than that. Immunity is a spectrum. Some viruses result in lifelong protection, such as those that cause chickenpox and measles. On the other end of that spectrum, human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, doesn't usually provide any protective shield.
When it comes to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, little is known yet about the body's immune response to an infection, said George Rutherford, the head of infectious disease and global epidemiology at the University of California at San Francisco. "That's something that's going to take a while to figure out."
Understanding the level of viral immunity in survivors of COVID-19 will prove key in making decisions about how and when to lift restrictions. Tests that measure antibodies to the virus have been touted as a major part of efforts to restart the economy and get people back to work. New York state has approved an antibody test and plans to use it widely. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading U.S. infectious-disease expert, has suggested a future in which "certificates of immunity" would be required for returning workers.
Key questions
But all these ideas may be getting ahead of themselves. Researchers first need to answer two key questions: How long do antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 remain in the body, and for how long do they prevent reinfection, if at all?
Rutherford said ideally, SARS-CoV-2 will be similar to viruses such as the one for rubeola that causes measles and triggers lifelong immunity. In such a scenario, the virus eventually would stop spreading – what's known as herd immunity.
"This is the hope for COVID-19," Rutherford said.
But for now, that's all it is: a hope. That's because immunity is a particularly complicated question when it comes to coronaviruses, a class of viruses that includes SARS and MERS as well as seasonal coronaviruses that cause illnesses such as the common cold. They are named for the crownlike spiked proteins that allow them to attach to their cellular hosts.
"There is no proof at this point that the development of an antibody response will be protective," said David Walt, a professor of pathology at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. "There is no evidence yet that people can't be reinfected with the virus."