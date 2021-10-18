MOSCOW — The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Russia has exceeded 1,000 in one day for the first time.
On Saturday, the authorities reported 1,002 deaths within a 24-hour period. On the same day, a further 33,200 new infections were recorded, also a new high.
For weeks now, the coronavirus situation in Russia has been coming to a head. The country has seen more than 222,000 deaths in total since the pandemic began. Russia's health authorities are routinely criticized for underreporting deaths and new infections, so the actual situation may be even worse than the figures suggest.
The high death and infection rate in the country is caused in part by a general reluctance among the population to get vaccinated, and in particular, skepticism about the five different vaccines developed in Russia — one of which, Sputnik V, was the first to be widely rolled out to a population. Western vaccines, on the other hand, have not been approved for use in Russia.
Barely 30% of Russians are fully immunized to date, according to the latest official figures. By contrast, many European countries have vaccinated over 60% of their population.
The Russian authorities now plan to encourage vaccination by offering incentives. In Moscow, for example, flats are to be raffled off.
Despite the high number of infections, there are no major coronavirus restrictions in place. The Kremlin recently ruled out a nationwide lockdown saying that the decision to impose restrictions would be taken on the regional level.
Leading coronavirus medic Denis Prozenko called the situation "very tense" on Friday and reacted to the latest figures by saying: "This is not surprising given such a low vaccination rate."
He added that it was surprising that in the second year of the pandemic, people had yet to be convinced of the virus' existence. "The coronavirus is not imaginary," he warned.