The fire started in the early hours of Christmas Day, while the family of five was asleep, and soon engulfed their two-story house. By the time firefighters managed to extinguish it, much of the property had been reduced to a blackened shell.
Only two in the family escaped. Kristin King and son Brady, 13, were treated for minor injuries at a hospital and then released. But King's husband, Eric, and younger sons, Patrick, 8, and Liam, 11, died in the blaze, officials said.
It may have been ignited, authorities said, by lights on the family's Christmas tree - a holiday tragedy that shook residents of Quakertown, the Pennsylvania borough of 9,000 that the Kings called home.
"Eric and Kristin were high school sweethearts and the happiest people you will have ever met," read the description of a GoFundMe that had raised more than $500,000 as of Sunday. "They were always smiling and full of positive spirits, you just couldn't help but to love them."
The inferno that tore through the house sparked around 1:20 a.m. Saturday near the live Christmas tree, Fire Marshal Douglas Wilhelm told The Washington Post. Dried out, a tree can become a fire hazard, able to rapidly go up in flames that then spread through a home.
A 15-foot Fraser fir was the tinder in one of Maryland's deadliest fires, a 2015 blaze that burned through the Annapolis mansion of Don and Sandra Pyle. An electrical outlet powering the tree's lights overheated, an investigation concluded, igniting its skirt. The couple and four of their grandchildren were killed in what one fire department official called a "horrendous" sequence of events.
Such fires are unusual but, when they occur, are more likely to be serious, according to the National Fire Protection Association. U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 160 home fires per year involving Christmas trees between 2015 and 2019, leading to an average of two deaths and 12 injuries annually, the association said. The group calls for watering trees daily, keeping heat sources at least three feet away and turning string lights off before bed.
In the Quakertown fire, the fire marshal said a definitive cause will be difficult to determine because of the state of the house.
"There's nothing left," Wilhelm said.