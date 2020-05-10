Delay in arrests in shooting of black Georgia jogger fuels protests

SPEAKING OUT: A supporter for the Georgia NAACP (National Association of the Advancement of Colored People) speaks during a May 8 protest outside of Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, GA.The February death of Ahmaud Arbery, 25, who was killed after being chased by white former police officer Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis, 34, has sparked protests, decrying the delay in their arrests. Dustin Chambers/Reuters