Democratic primary now Biden-Sanders race

The Democratic presidential campaign has turned into a two-person contest between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, as former New York Mayor Michael D. Bloomberg dropped out of the race Wednesday and threw his support behind Biden. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts was also weighing her future in the dwindling field.
"I've always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it," said Bloomberg, ditching his long-shot bid after spending more than $660 million of his own money on the effort and coming up with only a handful of delegates in Tuesday's 14-state primary. "After yesterday's vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden."
In the wake of Tuesday's voting, which delivered a remarkable comeback for Biden, the race now moves to major battleground states in a contest that splits the party along ideological and generational lines.
Turning to the next round of primary battles, Sanders launched new, sharper attacks on Biden on Wednesday, releasing two new ads criticizing Biden's record on Social Security and trade – and a third trying to ally Sanders with former President Barack Obama.
Biden held a fundraiser in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and later this week he'll travel to two states – due to vote March 10 – that play to his strengths among black and moderate voters: Mississippi and Missouri. Sanders campaigns Thursday in Arizona, which votes March 17, where his strong support among Latinos could give him a boost.
It is not clear which of the two candidates will end up with the delegate lead after Tuesday's balloting because California, among other states, is still counting late-arriving mail-in and provisional ballots. But, especially now with Bloomberg out of the race, it is clear that Sanders has lost his status as the unchallenged front-runner, transformed overnight by Biden's revival of his once-flagging campaign.
The two split Tuesday's biggest prizes, with Sanders capturing California and Biden taking Texas. The independent Vermont senator also won Colorado and Utah, as well as his home state.
Biden, who had been all but written off after a stumbling start in Iowa and New Hampshire, emphatically marked his comeback with victories – some by double digits – in Alabama, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. The race in Maine remained too close to call.