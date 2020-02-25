NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – U.S. Democratic presidential contenders campaigned across the country on Sunday seeking to blunt Bernie Sanders’ momentum after his dominant victory in Nevada solidified his front-runner status ahead of 15 key nominating contests in the next 10 days.
Sanders, an independent senator from Vermont and self-avowed democratic socialist, rode a wave of support across age, race and ideology to capture 48% of the county convention delegates in Nevada, with 70% of precincts reporting.
His latest victory is sure to stoke more concern among establishment Democrats who see him as too liberal to defeat Republican President Donald Trump in November. Now they have an additional worry that he may soon be unstoppable in his quest to win the nomination.
But the results in Nevada and the outlook for coming contests are doing little to push the rest of the field to drop out, leaving a cluster of more centrist candidates to divide the anti-Sanders vote and unable to build momentum.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, who had lackluster finishes in the first two nominating contests in Iowa and New Hampshire, appeared headed to a second-place finish in Nevada. But at 21%, he trailed Sanders by a wide margin.
He is expected to get a potential boost on Wednesday, when, according to a Politico report, he will pick up the endorsement of Rep. Jim Clyburn, the highest-ranking African American in Congress, who represents a district in South Carolina where voters head to the polls on Saturday in the next Democratic nominating contest.
Representatives for both Clyburn and Biden did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Speaking to reporters earlier in the day in South Carolina, Biden said he had spoken with Clyburn recently about a potential endorsement. “I’m not counting on anything but I’m hopeful.”
Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who won in Iowa and finished second in New Hampshire, was in third place in Nevada with 13.6%. If the final results keep Buttigieg below 15%, he may fail to win delegates, the key to securing the nomination.