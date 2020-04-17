Democrats demand a national coronavirus testing plan

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats on Wednesday released a national coronavirus testing strategy, arguing that they're filling a void left by the Trump administration, which hasn't released a plan to scale up COVID-19 testing to allow Americans to return to work and school.
"The U.S. lags the world in testing and we lead the world in COVID-19 cases," said Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich. "We are raising the alarm bells."
The demand for a national strategy comes as health experts have reached consensus that the first step in allowing people to ease off social distancing is extensive and accessible testing so that people who are infected can isolate while others can go to work and school. In addition, they agree that effective antibody tests will be required so people know if they have been exposed to the virus and have recovered.
The Trump administration hasn't done enough to develop a testing plan, Democrats say, pointing to a decrease in recorded COVID-19 testing last week. President Donald Trump has made clear that he wants the economy to reopen, but has not detailed how he would determine when to do that and how testing might factor into that decision.
Reopening society will require an "organized, coordinated and focused plan," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. "Not exactly the Trump administration's strong suits."