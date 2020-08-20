Democrats nominate Biden for president

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter argued on Tuesday that Joe Biden has the experience and integrity to restore a pandemic-devastated America, as Democrats formally nominated Biden for president at their national convention.
The convention's second night, under the theme "Leadership Matters," aimed to make the case that Biden would represent a return to normalcy after the "chaos" of Republican President Donald Trump's administration, as Clinton put it.
"At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center," he said in a prerecorded video. "Instead, it's a storm center. There's only chaos. Just one thing never changes – his determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame."
With the four-day convention largely virtual due to the coronavirus, delegates from around the country cast votes remotely to confirm Biden as the nominee.
As they did on Monday's opening night, Democrats featured a handful of Republicans who have crossed party lines to praise Biden, 77, over Trump, 74, ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
Jill Biden was set to deliver the headline speech later in the evening, arguing that her husband's capacity for empathy will help him offer solace to a battered nation. Former Secretary of State John Kerry was also due to speak.
The program started by showcasing some of the party's rising politicians. But rather than a single keynote speech that could be a star-making turn, as it was for then-state Sen. Barack Obama in 2004, the program featured 17 stars in a video address, including Stacey Abrams, the one-time Georgia gubernatorial nominee whom Biden once considered for a running mate.
"America faces a triple threat: a public health catastrophe, and economic collapse and a reckoning with racial justice and inequality," Abrams said. "So our choice is clear: a steady experienced public servant who can lead us out of this crisis just like he's done before, or a man who only knows how to deny and distract."