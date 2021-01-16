Democrats signal hope for bipartisan impeachment trial in Senate

WASHINGTON – As President Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial looms, the Senate Democratic leader's office is emphasizing cooperation with Republicans rather than conflict – suggesting that Democrats want their latest effort to convict Trump to be more bipartisan than the last one, which saw a lone GOP senator break ranks with his party.
Despite the unprecedented speed with which the House acted Wednesday – impeaching the president one week after the deadly storming of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has rebuffed Democratic calls for the chamber to reconvene before its scheduled date of Jan. 19, one day before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Nonetheless, a spokesman for Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., signaled Thursday that Democrats are far from taking a go-it-alone approach.
"We are working with Republicans to try to find a path forward," said the spokesman, Justin Goodman.
McConnell's office declined to comment.
A growing number of Republican senators, including McConnell, have signaled in recent days that they are open to convicting Trump on the charge of "incitement of insurrection." A two-thirds vote is necessary for Trump's conviction, meaning that 17 of the 50 Republicans in the incoming Senate would need to join the 50 members who caucus with Democrats.
One of those Republicans, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, said Thursday that Trump's words on the day of the riot "incited violence," which "briefly interfered with the government's ability to ensure a peaceful transfer of power."
"Such unlawful actions cannot go without consequence and the House has responded swiftly, and I believe, appropriately, with impeachment," she said.
One of the impeachment managers, Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., on Thursday declined to detail Democrats' plans for the upcoming trial, including which witnesses they might call.
"I'm a former prosecutor, and the first thing I want to say is, we don't discuss trial strategy in public," Lieu, who is also a co-author of the article of impeachment, said on MSNBC Thursday.
Some Senate Democrats suggested that the proceedings could be much shorter than last year's trial, which lasted 21 days and ended with Trump's acquittal.
"This is a very simple allegation," Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said on MSNBC. "It is incitement to insurrection. We could conduct a trial in a very short amount of time because the evidence that's needed is pretty direct."
The article of impeachment against Trump provides something of an outline for the path Democrats may take.
It notes that, in the months after the election, Trump "repeatedly issued false statements asserting that the Presidential election results were the product of widespread fraud and should not be accepted by the American people or certified by State or Federal officials."
Among the examples mentioned is the Jan. 2 phone call in which Trump urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, to "find" enough votes to overturn Biden's win in the state.
The article also states that Trump "willfully made statements that, in context, encouraged – and foreseeably resulted in – lawless action at the Capitol," such as his declaration at the rally preceding the riot that: "If you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore."
One big difference from last year's impeachment trial: Many of the lawyers who defended the president then are unwilling to do so this time.
White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, who was central to the president's defense last year, told other staffers to make sure word got out that he was not involved in defending Trump this time, according to one aide. Other lawyers in Trump's circle, including Jay Sekulow, Pam Bondi, Pat Philbin and Marc Kasowitz, have also said they will not be part of the effort, according to Bloomberg News, which cited people familiar with the matter.
Another difference is that the president can no longer count on McConnell's support as a given.
Several other Senate Republicans have also notably left the door open to voting to convict Trump in the upcoming trial. They include Murkowski and Sens. Richard Shelby of Alabama, Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania and Ben Sasse of Nebraska, as well as Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, who was the lone Republican to join Democrats in voting to convict Trump last year.
Shelby, who has typically been a staunch defender of the president, said Thursday that he was withholding judgment.
If Trump is convicted, a second vote would determine whether he would be barred from ever seeking federal office again; a simple majority would be required for passage.