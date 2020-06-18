WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced executive action on policing Tuesday, but his plan was swiftly panned by Democrats and liberal groups as falling far short of the sweeping changes needed to address what they have called a culture of systemic racism and brutality that sparked nationwide protests.
In a Rose Garden ceremony, Trump formally unveiled steps to offer new federal incentives for local police to bolster training and create a national database to track misconduct, vowing that African Americans who have died at the hands of police accused of abuse "will not have died in vain."
But the event was heavy on symbolism, as the president surrounded himself with uniformed officers and police union officials, a show of solidarity that signaled he was unwilling to risk angering law enforcement communities that he considers a key part of his conservative political base.
Trump said he had met ahead of the ceremony with the families of black people killed by police – including Atatiana Jefferson, Botham Jean, Jemel Roberson and others – but they did not join him for his remarks.
"I can never imagine your pain or the depth of your anguish, but I can promise to fight for justice for all of our people," Trump said, before pivoting to a defense of law enforcement organizations whose tactics have prompted calls from Black Lives Matter and other activists to "defund the police" by reallocating public money to social programs.
"I strongly oppose radical and dangerous efforts to (defund), dismantle and dissolve our police departments," Trump declared. "Americans know the truth: Without police, there is chaos; without law, there is anarchy; and without safety, there is catastrophe. We need leaders at every level of government who have the moral clarity to state these obvious facts."
Trump's remarks came as Congress is wrestling with legislative measures to address the widespread outpouring of anger and frustration amid the protests that have roiled American cities following the police killing of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis last month. House Democrats and Senate Republicans are moving forward with competing proposals, and the two sides appeared to have found little common ground Tuesday, with the president's executive actions potentially setting a marker for his GOP allies over the limits of what they would accept in a compromise bill.
"Unfortunately, this executive order will not deliver comprehensive meaningful change and accountability in our nation's police departments that Americans are demanding," Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said. "It's weak tea."