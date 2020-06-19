WASHINGTON — Democrats and Republicans dug in in partisan corners Wednesday as they embraced competing versions of legislation to rein in police brutality in a day filled with emotional debate over race and policing.
Both bills seek to respond to the public clamor for sweeping action, but the parties remain far apart on whether Washington should mandate local police practices. The Democratic bill would ban chokeholds and certain no-knock warrants. The Republican bill does not prohibit those practices, but rather encourages local police and law enforcement agencies to curtail such practices with the threat of a loss of federal funds.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have tentatively scheduled votes on their respective proposals late next week, at which point the two sides could begin the first substantive bipartisan talks on racial justice since George Floyd's Memorial Day death at the hands of Minneapolis police.
But Wednesday's actions on Capitol Hill signal the election-year battle ahead could be rocky. In the House Judiciary Committee, Republicans used their debate time to rehash arguments about the FBI's handling of the Russia investigation, abortion and the liberal movement to "defund the police," all matters that left Democrats exasperated.
"It seems like we keep having these conversations about nothing that has to do with this bill," said Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and co-author of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.
The debate came as prosecutors in Atlanta responded to the death of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks, a black man who was killed in police custody, by bringing charges of felony murder against the former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Brooks on Friday night outside a Wendy's fast-food restaurant.