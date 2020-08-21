WASHINGTON – When Bill Clinton gave his convention acceptance speech in 1992, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was a toddler.
Clinton, whose presidency steered the party to the center a generation ago, returned to the convention podium Tuesday night as a gray-haired party elder; Ocasio-Cortez, a rising insurgent pushing the party to the left, got a snippet of speaking time.
The two personify a yawning gap within the Democratic Party between baby boomers who have dominated party leadership for decades and a rising generation of more progressive, diverse younger people.
The 2020 Democratic convention may do little to close that divide: The program aims to put the party's best face forward, but so far it is still mostly a wrinkled one.
The presidential nominee, Joe Biden, at 77 is a few years too old to be a baby boomer. His running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, was hailed for her relative youth when Biden named her, but at 56 on inauguration day would be older upon first taking office than every Democratic president since Harry Truman.
Biden is not in much danger of losing young voters to Trump, but he does have to worry about losing them to apathy. Polls show voters younger than 35 are lagging in enthusiasm for him, and many Democrats worry about whether they will turn out in an election where voting will come with multiple logistical challenges because of the pandemic.
"The key for us is to make sure that we make the case for voting to a generation that's seen as less likely to vote at all," said Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former South Bend, Ind., mayor whose own presidential bid was framed around a call for generational change, speaking in an interview.
"He is winning overwhelmingly among younger voters; the important thing is just to make sure that there is no question about whether it is important to vote," Buttigieg said of Biden.
Party conventions are traditionally a way to make that case and build enthusiasm. Tuesday night, with its keynote address, is often a time to spotlight new talent.
This time, however, while a montage of younger officials opened the proceedings, the lineup at the time-crunched virtual convention remained heavily skewed to luminaries who could boast, as several did, that they had known Biden for decades.
The age of political leaders is not the only, maybe not even the most important, factor in determining who will excite and engage younger voters. Sen. Bernie Sanders, the oldest candidate in the 2020 presidential field, was a youth sensation.
But Biden is often out of step with the strong progressive slant that dominates among young Democrats. In addition, his style, his approach to politics and his personal experiences draw from a world very different than the one in which voters in their 20s and early 30s have grown up.