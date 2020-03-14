CHICAGO/NEW YORK - The entry of commercial lab companies Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and Quest Diagnostics Inc. to help identify cases of the new coronavirus does not seem to be easing the burden of testing in the United States.
Boosting testing capacity is crucial to assessing the scope of the U.S. outbreak and identifying where it is spreading most rapidly. There are currently more than 1,300 documented cases of coronavirus in the country, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, but experts say the actual number may be much higher because of the scarcity of diagnostic tests. There have been at least 38 documented deaths so far.
Last Friday, President Donald Trump said that “anyone who wants a test, gets a test.” Nearly a week later, the ramp-up appears much slower due to regulatory hurdles, as well as logistical and technical challenges, according to health care providers, public health officials and test makers.
LabCorp and Quest said they now have the capacity to conduct thousands of tests per day and that they have already begun testing individuals for the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, COVID-19. But patients, doctors and government officials say there is still a shortage.
Earlier this week, a Reuters reporter who had contact at a conference with a person later diagnosed with COVID-19 started to develop symptoms on Tuesday and went to a clinic in Oxnard, California, for testing.
She was told that if the test were sent through Quest Diagnostics, it would take weeks to get a result. That compared to the one to three days it would take if the state’s department of public health ran the test.
LabCorp spokeswoman Pattie Kushner said that company is working seven days a week, three shifts a day to perform COVID-19 testing and is “rapidly adding new equipment and staff to create additional capacity.”
But turnaround time for results is typically three to four days, not including time for collection and handling by the healthcare provider.
Quest Diagnostics gave the same estimate - results within three to four days of the time of specimen pickup – but said timing may be impacted by high demand.
“The system is not really geared to what we need right now,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said in a congressional briefing on Thursday. “That is a failing. Let’s admit it,” he said.
“The idea of anybody getting it easily the way people in other countries are doing it, we’re not set up for that.”