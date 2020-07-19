Despite ruling, Trump administration rejects new DACA applications

DREAMERS: In this file photo, advocates for immigrants with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court June 15 in Washington, DC. Trump administration officials reject new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, sidestepping a Supreme Court ruling reinstating DACA, legal experts and lawmakers say. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Tribune News Service