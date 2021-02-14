DHS to start processing migrants waiting in Mexico

WASHINGTON (Tribune News Service) — The Biden administration said it will begin allowing asylum-seekers stuck waiting in Mexico under a Trump-era program into the United States, embarking on a difficult effort to locate and transport thousands of migrants during a global pandemic.
Beginning Feb. 19, the Department of Homeland Security will start to allow asylum-seekers who have been trapped for months or longer in dangerous northern Mexico border towns to proceed with their immigration cases from within the U.S., administration officials told reporters late Thursday.
Individuals will not be held in immigration detention facilities after they have been processed and brought to the U.S. Instead, they will be placed in “alternatives to detention programs” and allowed to proceed with their immigration cases from elsewhere in the country, the officials said.
“This latest action is another step in our commitment to reform immigration policies that do not align with our nation’s values,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.
Roughly 25,000 migrants have active cases under the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, formally known Migrant Protection Protocols program. The policy requires asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico as their cases wind their way in U.S. immigration court. All MPP cases were suspended indefinitely last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, leaving thousands in limbo.
The effort will initially be limited to three ports of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border, but officials declined to specify which ones to help prevent migrants from “acting on limited information and rushing to different ports on the border.”
Most people will be processed through two of those ports, which should each soon be able to take in roughly 300 people daily, the officials said.
The newly announced plans come less than two weeks after President Joe Biden signed an executive order calling on DHS to “promptly begin taking steps to reinstate the safe and orderly reception and processing of arriving asylum seekers, consistent with public health and safety and capacity constraints.”
“This is an important part of President Biden’s commitment to restoring humane and orderly processing at the border,” an administration official said on a press call. “That means we need to start asylum proceedings and allow people access to asylum proceedings in the United States, for people who have been too long kept in Mexico and been unable to pursue their cases.”
According to the officials, the new administration has been working with the Mexican government and international organizations to identify and process asylum-seekers with active MPP cases. Work developing the plans began before Inauguration Day, they said.