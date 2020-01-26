'Doomsday Clock' creeps closer to midnight than it ever has in history

KEY MOMENTS IN DOOMSDAY CLOCK HISTORY

1947: Seven minutes to midnight - The Doomsday Clock is created. Chicago-area artist Martyl Langsdorf, who married a nuclear physicist who worked on the Manhattan Project, designed the original image for the first cover of the Bulletin.

1949: Three minutes to midnight - The Soviet Union successfully tests its atomic bomb.

1953: Two minutes to midnight - the United States and the Soviet Union test their first thermonuclear weapons. "The hands of the clock of doom move again," wrote Bulletin editor Eugene Rabinowitch, a University of Illinois professor. "Only a few more swings of the pendulum, and, from Moscow to Chicago, atomic explosions will strike midnight for Western Civilization."

1998: Nine minutes to midnight - India and Pakistan stage nuclear weapons tests three weeks apart. The United States and Russia "maintain 7,000 warheads ready to fire at each other within 15 minutes."

2007: Five minutes to midnight - For the first time, climate change is taken into account; previous decisions were based solely on nuclear threats.

2015: Three minutes to midnight - The scientists urge actions to cap greenhouse gas emissions, nuclear disarmament, as well as safe and secure nuclear waste storage.

2018: Two minutes to midnight - U.S. and Russia continue military exercises along NATO borders, tensions rise over the South China Sea and nuclear weapons arsenals stockpile in Pakistan and India. Misuse of information technology and "vulnerability of democracies to disinformation" are also taken into account.

Source: The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists