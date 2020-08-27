Evangelical leader Falwell to leave university after personal scandal

WASHINGTON – Jerry Falwell Jr., a towering force in the U.S. evangelical Christian movement whose endorsement played a key role in President Donald Trump's 2016 victory, has resigned as president of Liberty University, the school said on Tuesday.
Falwell's dramatic departure as head of one of the world's largest Christian universities came a day after Reuters reported that a business partner of the Falwell family had come forward with a stunning allegation: that he had been in a years-long sexual relationship involving Falwell's wife and the evangelical leader.
Falwell, who for over a decade served as president of the university founded by his father, did not respond to a request for comment.
Tuesday's announcement from the university put an end to a day of fevered back-and-forth over Falwell's fate. Falwell, 58, had initially agreed to resign shortly after the Reuters report appeared, but then changed his mind following media reports about his decision, according to the university.
Falwell's departure represents a remarkable fall from grace for a man who has been a potent force in American conservative politics.
His endorsement in 2016 helped Trump, a thrice-married New York reality TV star, win evangelical voters in a crowded Republican field that included more established conservatives such as Sen. Ted Cruz.
The revelations about Falwell may have little effect on Trump's chances in 2020, however. In the years since winning Falwell's backing, Trump built up his own diehard base of support within the evangelical movement.
A June survey by the Pew Research Center showed that a strong majority of white evangelicals – some 72% of them – approved of Trump's handling of the job, down modestly from 78% in April.
The Reuters report on Monday was the latest in a string of personal embarrassments for Falwell.