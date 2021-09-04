Ex-cardinal to be arraigned in alleged sex assault of teen

Theodore McCarrick, 91, is scheduled to appear in public - in a Massachusetts courtroom - on Friday for the first time since 2018, when the former Catholic cardinal and global power-broker began his fall amid a wave of sex abuse allegations. He will be arraigned on three counts of sexually assaulting a teen in the 1970s, the first U.S. cardinal to face criminal charges of abuse.
Now in his early 60s, the accuser plans to be with supporters in the courtroom, the first time McCarrick will publicly face one of the more than a dozen people who say the once-powerful cleric sexually abused or harassed them as boys or young seminarians or clerics. Prosecutors say McCarrick abused the man when he was 16, in a coat room at the man's brother's wedding in Wellesley, Mass.
The sight of McCarrick, who now lives at a suburban Missouri treatment center, in regular street clothes and facing criminal charges in the state that put clergy sex abuse in the public consciousness, is also symbolically powerful. Advocates for clergy abuse survivors plan to gather outside the Dedham District Court.
But after two decades of abuse scandals everywhere from the Catholic Church and high-level sports to the Boy Scouts and McCarrick's denial of more than a dozen allegations of abusing youth and seminarians, accusers have varying views on the impact. Some are taking a wait-and-see attitude. Some see something momentous.
"We want to see McCarrick looking at us. The look on his face. That's why I'm driving. That's why it's a big deal," said Karen, a sister of the accuser. (The Washington Post is not using his sister's last name to protect the identity of the accuser. The Post does not identify victims of sexual assault without their consent.)
She and other family members drove from the Mid-Atlantic for what to them is historic and to support the survivor, who is part of a large Catholic family whose parents and grandparents were close to McCarrick. He was baptized by McCarrick and alleges he was later abused for more than a decade.
"You can go through all these other processes [including civil suits and Vatican probes] but they never face their victims. I think it's a big deal," she said.
"I am surprisingly nonplussed by the whole thing," said a man whose allegations were included in a lengthy Vatican investigation of McCarrick. The man did not want to be identified to protect his family's anonymity. "I guess because I just expect more of the same out of him. This is his last chance to help the Church that he professes to love so much. Let's see what he does with it."
McCarrick had been bishop of Metuchen and Newark, N.J., before Pope John Paul II picked him to lead Washington, D.C.'s Catholics in 2000. A well-connected and prolific fundraiser for Catholic efforts, McCarrick also served as a globe-trotting diplomat for the Vatican even after he retired and years after allegations of misconduct had made their way to church leaders in this country and Rome.
That life ended in June 2018 when the archdiocese of New York and the Vatican said there was a credible allegation of child sexual abuse from decades earlier and suspended him. Multiple allegations followed from people who said McCarrick had fondled, groped and harassed them when they worked for him as priests or seminarians, or knew him as youth, usually through their families.