Ex-cop Kimberly Potter sentenced to 2 years for killing Daunte Wright

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kimberly Potter was sentenced Friday to a two-year term, lower than suggested by state guidelines, for fatally shooting Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last spring.
Hennepin County District Judge Regina Chu handed down the sentence after hearing victim impact statements from Wright's family, and arguments from the prosecution and Potter's defense Friday morning. Potter also spoke through sobs to Wright's family in the courtroom.
Potter will serve the first 16 months in prison and the balance on supervised release. Chu called it "a significant downward departure" from state sentencing guidelines, adding that it was "the saddest case in my 20 years on the bench."
State guidelines called for a prison term between about six years and roughly 8 1/2 years for first-degree manslaughter for a defendant like Potter, who has no other criminal history. The presumptive term was a little more than seven years.
"I recognize there will be those who disagree with the sentence. That I granted a significant downward departure does not in any way diminish Daunte Wright's life. His life mattered," Chu said. "To those who disagree and feel a longer prison sentence is appropriate, as difficult as it may be, please try to empathize with Ms. Potter's situation."
Eventually wiping away tears, Chu said: "Officer Potter made a mistake that ended tragically. She never intended to hurt anyone."
She also drew a difference between Potter's actions and those of the former Minneapolis officers who were convicted in recent years of murder for killing civilians: Derek Chauvin, who killed George Floyd, and Mohamed Noor, who killed Justine Ruszckyk Damond.
In Potter's case, the judge said, "this is a cop who made a tragic mistake."
The two-hour proceeding ended with sheriff's deputies leading Potter from the courtroom and back to prison, where she has been kept in isolation for her own safety from other inmates. State Department of Corrections records show her anticipated release from prison is scheduled for April 24, 2023.
State Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office led the prosecution of Potter, was expected to speak to the news media after the sentencing, but instead issued a lengthy written statement that said in part that "I accept her judgment. I urge everyone to accept her judgment. I don't ask you to agree with her decision, which takes nothing away from the truth of the jury's verdict.
"I know it is hurtful to loved ones of Daunte Wright. I ask that we remember the beauty of Daunte Wright, to keep his memory in our hearts, and to know that no number of years in prison could ever capture the wonder of this young man's life. There is no cause for celebration: No one has won. We all have lost, none more than Daunte Wright and the people who love him."
Defense attorney Paul Engh expressed gratitude that his client was "shown mercy."
Wright attorney Benjamin Crump was disappointed in the sentence, saying in a statement:
"Today's sentencing of Kim Potter leaves the family of Daunte Wright completely stunned. While there is a small sense of justice because she will serve nominal time, the family is also deeply disappointed there was not a greater level of accountability. The Judge's comments at sentencing showed a clear absence of compassion for the victim in this tragedy and were devastating to the family."