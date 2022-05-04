A former Philadelphia police officer has been charged with murder in the killing of a 12-year-old boy who "was essentially facedown on the sidewalk" in March, the city's district attorney announced Monday morning.
Edsaul Mendoza, 26, is charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and another charge for shooting Thomas "T.J." Siderio on March 1.
At a news conference Monday, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, D, said Mendoza and other officers were in an unmarked car that day when T.J. "likely" fired at the vehicle after officers stopped him and another boy for allegedly riding their bicycles the wrong way down a street.
Three officers took cover after the shot hit their the unmarked car, then Mendoza started "what can be fairly called a tactically unsound foot chase" of T.J. as another officer fired a shot at nothing in particular, Krasner said.
Citing audio and video recordings of the incident, Krasner said Mendoza shot T.J. in the back after knowing he was no longer in danger.
"The gun was sitting on the street below the curb line nearly 40 feet away," Krasner said. "That's when Officer Mendoza fired the third and fatal shot. He knew the 12-year-old, 5-foot-tall, 111-pound Thomas Siderio no longer had a gun and no ability to harm him, but he fired a shot through his back nonetheless that killed him."
Krasner said audio and video shown to a grand jury indicates that Mendoza knew T.J. was unarmed when the officer fired the fatal shot because T.J. appeared to comply with commands to drop the gun and get on the ground, according to Krasner. He said video could be shared with the public but that his office won't do so until a judge has granted permission.
"It is certain that Thomas Siderio, when he was shot, was essentially face down on the sidewalk in a position that approximates a push-up, turning back toward where the officer was pursuing him," Krasner said.
Mendoza's proximity to T.J., his statement about the position of the gun shortly after firing the fatal shot and his statement about his location before the shots add evidence that he knew the child was unarmed, Krasner said.
"When people make untruthful statements about what happened that are crucial to understanding the death of another person, in the law, that can be interpreted to indicate guilty knowledge, a sense that you need to cover something up because you know that what you did is illegal," Krasner said.
Assistant District Attorney Brian Collins noted a directive that plainclothes officers in these situations should not make such traffic stops.
Collins said there were "diverging accounts" among the five officers involved about why the stop was made in the first place.
There have been at least eight police shootings, three of them fatal, in the city this year, the police department reported. Seven were reported in 2021, with four people dying. In 2020, protests that included arson and looting followed the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace, a Black man with a knife experiencing a mental health crisis.
Between 2010 and 2020, Philadelphia paid $136 million in cases involving alleged police misconduct, according to Washington Post data.
Last year, the department was ordered to provide officer misconduct information to the district attorney's office once it was discovered that the Fraternal Order of Police had an exclusive. private database that withheld information that could lead to convictions, the Philadelphia Tribune reported.
A spokesperson for the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 told USA Today that the union intends to provide legal representation for Mendoza, though court records indicated that he was represented by the public defender's office at his Monday bail hearing.
John McNesby, president of the union, told NBC Philadelphia that Mendoza "is entitled to due process and we are confident that our judicial system will protect this officer's constitutional right to a fair trial."
The union didn't immediately respond to The Post's request for comment Monday afternoon.
Philadelphia has seen a rash of recent gun violence and killings. From the start of the year to Monday, 157 homicides had been counted, according to the city's Office of the Controller, a decrease from the same period in 2021. Last year, Philadelphia reported 551 homicides, an increase of 11.5% from 2020, according to police department data.
In February, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told The Post that guns are being obtained illegally and leading to more crime.
"We're seeing guns fall into the hands of younger people, juveniles, far more readily," she said during a Post Live interview. "Our shooters are becoming younger and as such our . . . shooting victims are becoming younger."
Robert Mongeluzzi, an attorney representing T.J.'s mother, told The Post on Monday afternoon: "No police officer should act as judge, jury and executioner. We support the charges to hold this officer accountable for gunning down an unarmed, defenseless child."
Conor Corcoran, an attorney representing T.J.'s father, told the New York Times that the Philadelphia Police Department will "have to pay for the death of this child."
Corcoran didn't immediately respond to The Post's request for comment Monday afternoon.
Outlaw announced in a March news conference that Mendoza had been fired from the force.
Mendoza was arrested Sunday, according to court documents. He's being held in custody without bail.
A Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson told The Post that "additional information is forthcoming."
T.J.'s family and friends gathered in late March for what would have been his 13th birthday and demanded answers on his death.
His grandfather Thomas Lawler III described T.J. as a "wonderful" and helpful child who loved his family and his friends, TV outlet Fox 29 Philadelphia reported.
"I want to know why you shot him in the back at point-blank," he said in March, according to the station. "You could have tackled him. You didn't have to shoot him."
T.J.'s grandmother Mary Siderio told Philadelphia-based ABC affiliate WPVI-TV that the charges were encouraging but that she's still trying to cope with the her grandson's death.
"I'm so heartbroken," she said. "I can't sleep. None of us can sleep. It's horrible."