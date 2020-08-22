Ex-Trump strategist charged with defrauding donors in border wall fundraiser

Federal prosecutors in New York unsealed criminal charges Thursday against Stephen Bannon, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, and three other men they alleged defrauded donors to a massive crowdfunding campaign that claimed to be raising money for construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
In a 23-page indictment, prosecutors said Bannon and another organizer, Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage, lied when they claimed they would not take any compensation as part of the campaign, called "We Build the Wall." Bannon, prosecutors alleged, received more than $1 million through a nonprofit entity he controlled, sending hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage while keeping a "substantial portion" for himself.
The "We Build the Wall" campaign, publicly supported by several of the president's allies, raised more than $25 million through hundreds of thousands of donors, federal prosecutors said. During the 2016 campaign, Trump promised dozens and dozens of times that, if elected, he would construct a wall along the southern border - funded by Mexico. As president, he has made no headway on getting Mexico to pay for the wall and has tangled with Congress over whether U.S. taxpayers should fund the project either.
The We Build the Wall organization offered an outlet for frustrated Trump supporters to voice their continued support for the core campaign promise of Trump's run for office, including by making financial donations to support its construction.
Prosecutors alleged that Bannon and Kolfage along with two others - Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea - routed payments from the crowdfunding campaign through the nonprofit and another shell company, disguising them with fake invoices to help keep their personal pay secret.
All four were arrested Thursday and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.
With the indictment of Bannon, prosecutors have now brought criminal charges against more than half a dozen people who worked for Trump's campaign, his administration, or advised him personally. Those who have been convicted or pleaded guilty to federal crimes include Trump's former campaign chairman, his deputy campaign chairman, his former personal lawyer and his former national security adviser.
Some faced similar allegations of personal greed that Bannon must now fight in court. Others were accused of trying to hinder investigations into Trump's conduct. The president himself has not been accused of any crimes by law enforcement, though special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, whom the Justice Department appointed to examine Russia's interference in the 2016 election, raised significant questions about whether he had obstructed justice. Trump, meanwhile, has excoriated law enforcement probes of him and those in his orbit, alleging he is being unfairly targeted.
Bannon, a law enforcement official said, was taken into custody off the coast of Westbrook, Conn., while aboard a 150-foot yacht called the Lady May owned by a friend and business associate, Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui - a vocal, online critic of the Chinese government who was once close with that country's intelligence service but is now wanted by authorities in Beijing on charges of fraud, blackmail and bribery. This official, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an active investigation.
A Coast Guard boat approached the yacht and disembarked a team to sweep it before federal agents boarded to make the arrest, said Chief Warrant Officer Mariana O'Leary, a Coast Guard spokesperson. Another law enforcement official said that Attorney General William Barr was briefed about the matter in advance. Bannon told others he had been cruising aboard the ship for months.
At a court appearance later Thursday afternoon, Bannon, through a lawyer, pleaded not guilty. A judge allowed him to be released on $5 million bond, secured by $1.75 million in assets, which he has to post within two weeks. A judge ordered him to surrender his travel documentation and not use private planes or yachts without court permission.
Bannon, 66, served on Trump's presidential campaign and then as the White House's chief strategist. He was ousted in the summer of 2017 amid what appeared to be a major falling out with Trump, who derided his onetime confidant as "Sloppy Steve." An attorney and a spokeswoman for Bannon did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
Asked about the matter Thursday, Trump said he felt "very badly" but asserted of Bannon, "I haven't been dealing with him for a very long period of time." Trump said he felt the private fundraising effort was "something I very much thought was inappropriate to be doing."
Prosecutors alleged the defendants collected more than $25 million from new or existing donors. And contrary to their public assertions, they schemed to make sure they were paid, the indictment says.
"As alleged, the defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalizing on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretense that all of that money would be spent on construction," acting Manhattan U.S. attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement announcing the case.
Bannon and the others also received hundreds of thousands of dollars, spending it on travel, hotels and personal credit card debts, the indictment says.
"While repeatedly assuring donors that Brian Kolfage, the founder and public face of We Build the Wall, would not be paid a cent, the defendants secretly schemed to pass hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle."
In total, prosecutors alleged, Kolfage received more than $350,000 in donor funds, routed through various accounts and shell companies to help keep them secret, and used them to pay for home renovations, a luxury SUV, a golf cart, jewelry, cosmetic surgery and personal taxes and credit card debt.
In court documents, authorities cited a boat called the "Warfighter" as an asset purchased with proceeds from the crime. According to a video he posted to Instagram, Kolfage used the boat in a "Trump boat parade" in Destin, Fla., on July 4. The Trump campaign has promoted the parades of boats decked out in Trump signs and banners.