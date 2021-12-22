Expect 'stark difference' in omicron experiences based on vaccination status, Murthy warns

MEETING: Dr. Anthony Fauci, left, chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team meet with the president in the State Dining Room at the White House on Dec. 9, 2021, in Washington, D.C. According to the White House, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris received information about the latest developments related to the omicron variant. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images