Federal and state officials revealed Thursday that they had thwarted a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, unsealing charges against 13 people who they say were involved in various plans to attack law enforcement, overthrow the government and ignite a civil war.
Officials said the conspiracy - which was supposed to come to fruition before the election - seemed to be an ominous indication of how America's civil unrest has energized violent extremists.
The plotters, according to an FBI affidavit, seemed to be motivated at least in part by their belief that state governments, including Michigan's, were violating the Constitution. One of those involved complained in June that Whitmer, a Democrat, was controlling the opening of gyms - an apparent reference to coronavirus shutdown restrictions - and others were involved in a militia group that had contemplated targeting police in their homes, authorities said. They trained together with firearms and experimented with explosives, authorities said.
But unbeknown to them, the FBI had confidential informants recording many of their meetings and discussions. Before they could attack, law enforcement moved in, arresting some as they pooled money for more explosives, officials said. Six of those were charged federally, and the rest were charged in state court, though officials announced the cases together.
"There has been a disturbing increase in anti-government rhetoric and the re-emergence of groups that embrace extremist ideologies," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, said in a statement announcing the charges. "These groups often seek to recruit new members by seizing on a moment of civil unrest and using it to advance their agenda of self-reliance and armed resistance. This is more than just political disagreement or passionate advocacy, some of these groups' mission is simply to create chaos and inflict harm upon others."
The arrests come as federal and local law enforcement are particularly attuned to the possibility of politically motivated violence in the final month before the election. The FBI is investigating potential domestic terrorists around the country and trying to determine whether any of those people are planning acts of violence before or after the election, according to law enforcement officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing investigations.
In an afternoon news conference, Whitmer defended the restrictions she imposed - saying she had made "tough choices to keep our state safe" - while taking direct aim at President Donald Trump. Just last week, she noted, the president had, during a debate, "refused to condemn white supremacists and hate groups like these two Michigan militia groups" and told one far-right group to "stand back and stand by."
"When our leaders speak, their words matter. They carry weight," Whitmer said. "When our leaders meet with, encourage, or fraternize with domestic terrorists, they legitimize their actions, and they are complicit."
Former vice president Joe Biden, who is running against Trump in the 2020 election, similarly criticized the president.
"Look, the words of a president matter. . . . They can cause a nation to have the market rise or fall, go to war or bring peace," Biden said. "But they can also breathe oxygen into those who are filled with hate and danger, and I just think it's got to stop. The president has to realize the words he utters matter."
On Thursday night, Trump tweeted that Whitmer had "done a terrible job" and chastised her for not offering gratitude for federal law enforcement foiling the plot against her - even though she had thanked the U.S. attorneys involved in the case and praised the FBI agents as "fearless."
