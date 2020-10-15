GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (The Detroit News) – Members of an alleged conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also talked about leaving her in the middle of Lake Michigan and "taking out" a second politician, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, an FBI agent testified Tuesday.
FBI Special Agent Richard Trask identified the Virginia governor, also a Democrat, during a hearing in federal court in Grand Rapids that ended with a magistrate judge ordering Waterford resident Kaleb Franks jailed without bond, calling him a danger to the community. Bond decisions are expected for two other members later Tuesday.
"They discussed possible targets, taking out a sitting governor, specifically issues with the governors of Michigan and Virginia," due to lockdown orders instituted during the COVID-19 pandemic, Trask testified.
The FBI alerted key members of Northam's security team during its investigation, but the Virginia governor and his staff members weren't told in accordance with security protocols, Northam press secretary Alena Yarmosky said Tuesday.