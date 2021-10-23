FBI: Remains of Gabby Petito's fiancé found at Florida park

For months, the country has tried to piece together the unusual circumstances surrounding the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito. When her fiance, Brian Laundrie, vanished as well, many hoped the ensuing manhunt would lead to further information. On Thursday, authorities said they identified human remains found in Florida as those of Laundrie - with more questions than answers enduring.
The case of the "#vanlife" enthusiasts has not only drawn national attention for its mystery - a seemingly loved-up couple in a months-long cross-country road trip gone awry. Since the beginning of September, when Petito was first reported missing, the ongoing investigation has shed light on the frenzy generated by social media, the inequities in missing people cases and even the complexity of domestic violence.
No one has been charged for Petito's death, but the FBI declared Laundrie a person of interest in the case. He was also indicted by a grand jury on charges related to his activities following his fiancee's death. It is unclear how the investigation will proceed now.
The FBI used dental records to confirm the remains found in a Florida wilderness area, the agency's Denver office said. Those remains were skeletal, said Josh Taylor, City of North Port's public information officer. But authorities have not shared Laundrie's cause of death.
North Port Police and Sarasota County emergency services redirected The Washington Post's questions to the FBI, which declined to provide further comment.
Laundrie's parents were told the remains were their son's, Steve Bertolino, the family's attorney, told The Post shortly after investigators were seen visiting their home in Sarasota, Fla.
"We have no further comment at this time and we ask that you respect the Laundries' privacy at this time," Bertolino said.
For weeks, local, state and federal agencies have combed Carlton Reserve, a roughly 25,000-acre wetlands area in Sarasota County. When his family reported him missing on Sept. 17, they told police he left his home for the vast park.
On Wednesday, the same day his parents visited the park to assist with the search, authorities said they had found his backpack, notebook and other belongings near the entrance to the park, in an area that had previously been inaccessible due to flooding. In addition to the deluge of water, officials described "treacherous conditions" at the park where Laundrie's remains were found.
"We're talking about water levels up, above the chest area," Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Thursday. "Rattlesnakes, moccasins, alligators."
Despite complications, the massive search for Laundrie has attracted attention at a national scale, from amateur detectives to law enforcement. Famous bounty hunter Duane `Dog' Chapman launched his own search while a slew of alleged sighting across the country were reported to police.
While he was missing, a federal grand jury in Wyoming indicted Laundrie last month after determining that he used "one or more unauthorized devices," including a debit card and PIN numbers for two bank accounts, to fraudulently obtain more than $1,000.
Petito and Laundrie were last known to be together in Grand Teton, Wyoming, on Aug. 25, heading toward Yellowstone National Park. The 22-year-old woman's body was found on Sept. 19 in a remote area of Bridger-Teton National Forest in western Wyoming, and her death was ruled a homicide by strangulation.
While Petito's social media is filled with beautiful snapshots of canyons and forests, insight into the couple's life began to emerge throughout the investigation.
Police stopped the pair Aug. 12 in Moab, Utah, after callers reported a fight between two people. Footage shows officers asking the woman whether she had been hit by Laundrie - with a distraught Petito replying she had, but telling police she hit him first.
Three weeks later, Laundrie returned home alone in the now-infamous white van belonging to Petito that the couple took on their trip. Ten days later, Petito's family reported her missing.
The woman's family and police pleaded with Laundrie to cooperate with authorities, but he refused to do so on his lawyer's advice. He did not speak to police before he left for Carlton Reserve - the place where his remains were eventually found.
Amid this new turn in the case, the Petitos' attorney, Rick Stafford, said in a statement that the family "is not doing interviews or making a statement at this time."
"They are grieving the loss of their beautiful daughter," Stafford said. "Gabby's family will make a statement at the appropriate time and when they are emotionally ready."
During an emotional interview with Dr. Phil on Oct. 5, Petito's family said they hoped finding Laundrie would lead to answers about what happened to their daughter.
"I need to find meaning behind it," Joseph Petito, her father, said in the interview. "It can't be in vain. It can't be a meaningless death. ... I gotta find something good some positive things that have come from this."