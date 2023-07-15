Federal regulators Thursday approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill available in the United States, a milestone in decades-long efforts to make oral contraceptives easier to obtain, especially by teenagers and women who don't regularly see a doctor.
The Food and Drug Administration's approval of Opill, made by the consumer health giant Perrigo, comes six decades after daily birth control pills were introduced in the United States, drastically changing the lives of countless women and American society. And it means the country will join about 100 other nations that allow the sale of nonprescription birth control pills.
Health experts, citing the pill's lengthy record of safety and effectiveness, have pushed for a nonprescription pill for years, but their campaign took on new urgency after the Supreme Court last year struck down the fundamental right to abortion established by Roe v. Wade. Oral contraceptives are the most commonly used method of reversible contraception in the United States.
"It's a transformative change in contraceptive access and reproductive health," said Victoria Nichols, project director of Free the Pill, a coalition of dozens of groups working in support of over-the-counter birth control pills in the United States.
Opill is expected to be available over the counter in stores early in 2024, according to Perrigo. It will not have an age restriction. The suggested retail price is expected to be announced this fall. The FDA decision applies only to Opill, not to other birth control pills.
In a call with reporters, Frédérique Welgryn, global vice president for women's health at Perrigo, said the company was committed to making Opill "affordable and accessible" to whoever needs it. She said Perrigo plans to offer financial assistance to people who qualify and hopes insurers will cover the drug, even though over-the-counter medications usually are not covered. Advocates repeatedly raised the issue of insurance coverage Thursday following the FDA action.
'Young people absolutely need this'
Dyvia Huitron, who is 19 and lives in McAllen, Tex., was 16 when she started having sex and was not able to get the pill; she said she used condoms. Her parents told her to stop having sex. Huitron said several of her friends became pregnant in high school.
"Young people absolutely need this," said Huitron, a member of Advocates for Youth, a nonprofit organization that has been pressing for easier access to birth control. "For them to be able to get something so important in terms of taking care of their bodies, at an age when historically we have not been allowed to ... it will have a really significant impact on our lives and our ability to plan for the future."
Most antiabortion groups did not get involved in the birth control issue. Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America said in a statement that "the pro-life movement is opposed to abortion, and contraception by definition is not abortion – it is the prevention of conception."
But Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins blasted the FDA action. By not requiring young women to meet with doctors, she said, it would make it "easier for criminals to cover up their sexual abuse and statutory rape crimes."
The OTC decision comes amid ongoing turmoil following the decision overturning Roe. Today, about a quarter of women of reproductive age live in states where abortion is banned or mostly banned, with dozens of clinics across the South and Midwest no longer providing abortions. New restrictions have led to almost 25,000 fewer legal abortions, FiveThirtyEight reported.
Cost and insurance coverage remain outstanding questions about Opill.
Under the Affordable Care Act, group health plans and insurance companies are required to cover women's preventive services, including birth control, at no cost. But that applies to prescription products; typically, insurers do not cover OTC drugs. Women's health advocates Thursday renewed their call for insurance companies to cover Opill without a prescription, and said the Biden administration and Congress should take steps to make that happen.
Several Democratic senators and House members recently reintroduced legislation requiring insurers to cover over-the-counter birth control without any fees or out-of-pocket costs.
"It's not enough for an over-the-counter birth control pill to be available to women - it has to be affordable, too," Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), chairwoman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said in a statement Thursday.
To try to ease access, some states require insurance companies they regulate to cover contraceptive products sold without a prescription, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights. Almost 30 states and the District of Columbia allow pharmacists to write prescriptions for contraceptives, but some of the laws have age and other restrictions.
Almost half of the pregnancies in the United States are unplanned, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Because Opill has been shown to be more effective than other forms of contraception, such as condoms, experts say it could reduce the number of unintended pregnancies. More than three-quarters of women of reproductive age favored making birth control pills available over the counter without a prescription, as long as they were shown to be safe and effective, according to a survey by KFF, a nonprofit policy research organization.
Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said, "When used as directed, daily oral contraception is safe and is expected to be more effective than currently available nonprescription contraceptive methods in preventing unintended pregnancy."
Major medical groups, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Medical Association, have called for the change for years, saying nonprescription pills could be a boon for public health.
Opill, also called norgestrel, is sometimes called a "mini pill" because it contains only progestin, a synthetic form of the hormone progesterone. It works by thickening cervical mucus to inhibit sperm and suppressing ovulation. Opill does not contain a synthetic form of the hormone estrogen.
Birth control pills that contain both progestin and a synthetic form of estrogen - called combination pills - are more popular in the United States than progestin-only pills. But there are more medical conditions, including blood clots, that preclude use of those combination pills.
The first birth control pill was approved in 1960. Norgestrel was first cleared in 1973 under the brand name Ovrette. It was discontinued by Pfizer in 2005 for business reasons.
HRA Pharma, a Paris-based company, acquired the medication in 2014 and in recent years has worked closely with Ibis Reproductive Health, a Cambridge, Mass., research group that heads Free the Pill. HRA Pharma applied to the FDA for over-the-counter status for the drug in July 2022 shortly after being acquired by Perrigo, a giant Dublin-based manufacturer of generic medications.
China, Mexico and Portugal are among the countries that allow OTC birth control pills. In the United States, the transition to nonprescription status has been slowed by the cautious attitude of the FDA and the contentious atmosphere surrounding women's reproductive health issues, according to industry officials.
Drugmakers seeking to sell their products without a prescription must provide evidence to the FDA that consumers can understand the label and use the medication safely without a doctor's supervision. The agency has approved over-the-counter status for dozens of drugs, including the opioid overdose treatment Narcan, the heartburn drug Nexium and the allergy medication Claritin.
The emergency contraceptive Plan B, which is designed to prevent pregnancy after unprotected sex, was approved by the FDA for over-the-counter sale in 2006, seven years after being cleared for prescription use. But an age restriction on the OTC version spurred political and legal battles until 2013, when the age rule was finally dropped. That fight discouraged some companies from trying to get approval for OTC birth control, experts say.
Perrigo applauded FDA's approval Thursday.
"Today marks a truly momentous day for women's health nationwide," said Patrick Lockwood-Taylor, Perrigo's president and chief executive. He said Opill has the potential to sharply improve access to contraception.
In May, outside experts advising the FDA voted unanimously that the benefits of approving OTC status for Opill outweigh the risks. They overrode reservations expressed by agency staffers who wondered whether physician oversight might be needed to ensure the pill was used safely and effectively.
The staffers were especially concerned that women might not adhere to directions to take the pill every day, at about the same time, and to use another form of contraception or abstain from sex if they miss a dose. They also worried that some women with breast cancer and other medical conditions might not follow instructions to avoid the medications.
Opposition to Opill's application for nonprescription status mostly came from Catholic groups that have traditionally opposed birth control in favor of natural family-planning methods that rely on tracking a woman's cycle, and fertility, throughout the month. Catholic groups that oppose OTC status focused, in part, on safety issues.
"We strenuously oppose the non-prescription availability of Opill," the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, the National Catholic Bioethics Center, the Catholic Medical Association and the National Association of Catholic Nurses wrote to the FDA's outside advisers in November.