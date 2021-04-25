ON THE AGENDA: Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken Oct. 31, 2020. The vaccine is the latest in the nation to be added to the fight against the novel coronavirus. There are people all around the world, who are hesitant about taking the vaccine. Dado Ruvic/Reuters Illustration