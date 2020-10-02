Democrats and nonpartisan election experts on Wednesday denounced President Donald Trump's calls for his supporters to act as ad-hoc poll watchers in the November election, saying they were an oblique call for illegal voter intimidation.
While U.S. election conduct is governed by a patchwork of state and federal laws, they generally apply strict rules of conduct to partisan election monitors, who are not supposed to interfere in the electoral process.
During Tuesday night's first debate here with Democratic challenger Joe Biden, Republican Trump urged supporters to "go into the polls and watch very carefully," arguing as he has done repeatedly without evidence that the election would be marred by widespread fraud.
"I am urging my people – I hope it's going to be a fair election – if it's a fair election, I am 100% on board. But if I see tens of thousands of ballots being manipulated, I can't go along with it," Trump said.
Democrats accused Trump of trying to scare voters.
"Voter intimidation is illegal in Nevada. Believe me when I say it: You do it, and you will be prosecuted," Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said on Twitter.
"He is intimidating people," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on MSNBC.
Rules vary by state as to how poll watchers must operate, but Democrats and Republicans both have said they expect to have record levels of volunteers on Nov. 3.
Some 40 states require partisan election monitors to be formally accredited ahead of the election, and many limit the number who can be at a particular location.
"Most states allow for parties and candidates to have some degree of measured poll watching," said David Becker, director of the Center for Election Innovation and Research. "We need to also have functional polling places where voters feel safe."
The national Republican party for more than three decades was limited by federal courts from mounting national voter monitoring operations after instances of voter intimidation. That ban was lifted in 2018.
In the battleground state of Pennsylvania, the Trump campaign is trying to overturn a state law that requires partisan observers to be registered voters in the county.