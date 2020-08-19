Federal judge blocks Trump from ending transgender health care protections

A federal judge on Monday blocked the Trump administration from removing nondiscrimination protections for transgender people in health care, issuing a temporary setback to a major policy priority for social conservatives.
The new rules, which were set to take effect on Tuesday, would have reversed Obama-era Affordable Care Act regulations that said discrimination protections "on the basis of sex" should apply to transgender people. Civil rights advocates had decried the new interpretation, saying it could be used to deny care to transgender patients.
The Department of Health and Human Services finalized the regulations in June, three days before the Supreme Court ruled that federal nondiscrimination protections "because of sex" include gay and transgender employees. The Supreme Court justices held that such discrimination "has always been prohibited by Title VII's plain terms," and that "that should be the end of the analysis."
In Monday's preliminary injunction, U.S. District Court Judge Frederic Block said the administration's new rules contradicted this Supreme Court ruling and that HHS acted "arbitrarily and capriciously in enacting them."
"When the Supreme Court announces a major decision, it seems a sensible thing to pause and reflect on the decision's impact," Block wrote. "Since HHS has been unwilling to take that path voluntarily, the Court now imposes it."
The injunction illustrates the early impact of the landmark Supreme Court ruling, which is already changing the nation's legal landscape. It is among the first court decisions applying Bostock v. Clayton County beyond the workplace, to health care.
In writing the high court's opinion, Justice Neil Gorsuch said the decision was narrow – "we do not purport to address bathrooms, locker rooms, or anything else of the kind." But earlier this month, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit relied heavily on the Supreme Court decision when it affirmed a lower-court ruling that required a suburban Florida school district to allow a transgender student access to the restroom that matches his gender identity.
Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, which challenged the transgender health care rules in court, said the decision once again affirms that federal discrimination on the basis of sex includes transgender people.
"I hope that this sends a message to the Trump administration and to federal agencies that they should protect people from discrimination," David said, "not expose them to bias and discrimination."