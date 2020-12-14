Feds side with Michigan religious schools in suit over COVID-19 restrictions

DETROIT — The U.S. Department of Justice has sided with religious and private schools in Michigan that brought a lawsuit challenging the state's latest restrictions halting in-person high school instruction due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Justice Department on Friday filed a statement of interest in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan in support of the plaintiff schools' motion to halt the shutdown of in-person instruction, arguing the move was unlawful and violated the students' constitutional right to free exercise of religion.
The department in its filing challenged Michigan to justify why it cannot allow exemptions for in-person instruction at religious high schools when it provided carve-outs for trade and technical classes in high schools and colleges, for students in elementary and middle school, for special education and for college sports teams.
“The education of children is a matter of faith to many people, and the Free Exercise Clause of First Amendment to the United States Constitution protects religious education," Eric Dreiband, assistant attorney general for the DOJ's Civil Rights Division, said in a statement.
"The Free Exercise Clause does not protect nonreligious activities such as trade and technical classes and college sports."
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office on Friday defended the closure of high schools, saying the protocols are reasonable and backed by both science and the law, applying to all high schools, which as a category have been a "driver of spread."
“Not only has the Trump administration made it clear that they won’t protect American families, front-line workers and small businesses from the spread of COVID-19, but they’re also fighting against leaders like those here in Michigan who are following the recommendations of health experts and working to eradicate COVID-19,” Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown said.
“Here in Michigan, the Department of Health and Human Services put in place temporary protocols pausing in-person learning in high schools to limit indoor gatherings where the virus can spread easily from person to person. We are looking to reopen high schools as soon as we can do so safely."
The Michigan Attorney General's Office declined to comment on pending litigation.