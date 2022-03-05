First day as a Ukrainian refugee: Warm bed, guilt and cursing Putin

FLEEING TO SAFETY: Ukrainians Ira Ivanitskaia and Anya Yavorksaia, right, with their children Roman and Demian, cross the border into Moldova. When they reached the home of Ludmila Iavorschi, their Moldovan host, she was cooking borscht and meat. She told the women they had made the right decision to leave Ukraine, for the sake of their children. Gianmarco Maraviglia/For The Washington Post