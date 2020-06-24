Florida confirms nearly 3K daily COVID-19 cases

MIAMI — Florida's Department of Health on Monday reported 2,926 new infections of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 100,217 confirmed cases. There were also 12 new deaths announced, raising the statewide toll to 3,173.
A Miami Herald analysis of public and nonpublic COVID-19 data found that through June 3, new cases in Florida had consistently been trending up since mid-May and the trends could not be attributed solely to increases in testing.
And as bars, gyms, vacation rentals and movie theaters reopened at partial capacity in all but three South Florida counties, the number and rate of new COVID-19 cases were rising statewide – a troubling indicator that the disease could be spreading more quickly.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said last week that another shutdown is not in the plans.
"We're not rolling back," DeSantis said during a news conference last Tuesday when asked whether he would consider stopping some reopening efforts. "The reason we did the mitigation was to protect the hospital system."
More than half of the state's known COVID-19 cases are in South Florida's four counties: Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe. Miami-Dade continues to lead the state with the most confirmed cases and deaths. It has 26,239 confirmed cases and 884 deaths.
One of the tools that officials are relying on to determine if the coronavirus situation is improving in the state is hospitalization data. Unlike testing, which might be limited or take days to report results, hospitalizations can help give officials a real-time snapshot of how many people are severely ill with COVID-19.
The health department says it does not "have a figure" to reflect the number of people currently hospitalized and only provides the total number of hospitalizations in its statewide and county-level data. On Monday, 82 hospitalizations were added, bringing the statewide total to 13,119.
While Florida's Department of Health is not releasing current statewide hospitalization data to the public, hospitals in Miami-Dade are self-reporting a number of key metrics, including hospitalizations, to the county, which has made this data public. Some provide updates every day; others don't.
On Sunday, 65 people were discharged and 105 people were admitted to Miami-Dade hospitals, bringing the number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 complications to 714, the highest it has been since April, according to Miami-Dade County's "New Normal" dashboard data.