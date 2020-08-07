FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida reported another 5,409 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, pushing the state over half a million confirmed infections.
That makes Florida second only to California among states with people diagnosed with the disease.
Florida now has 502,739 cases, while California health officials on Tuesday listed almost 520,000 cases.
The number of reported test results in Florida was under 61,000 for the third straight day, likely a result of numerous test sites closed due to Tropical Storm Isaias.
A total of 57,272 results were recorded on Tuesday, compared to 88,244 a week earlier on July 28.
All test locations have since reopened, but the closures appear to account for a recent drop in cases.
Since the 9,642 cases reported on Saturday, the new daily case totals have been 7,104; 4,752; 5,446 and now Wednesday's tally.
The test results reported on a single day typically reflect tests taken over several days.
Also Wednesday, Florida reported another 225 coronavirus fatalities. At least 7,751 people have died from COVID-19 complications since the start of the pandemic.
The latest daily total is not reflective of deaths in the past 24 hours, but rather recent weeks. The most deaths on a daily report – 257 last Friday.
South Florida
South Florida, which accounts for 29% of Florida's population, reported 1,945 new cases in the past day, or 36% of the daily total for the state.
Broward County: 401 new coronavirus cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 59,354. A total of 802 people have died, 18 more than reported Tuesday.
Palm Beach County: 354 new cases, bringing the total to 35,283. A total of 897 people have died, 21 more than reported on Tuesday.
Miami-Dade County: 1,190 new cases, bringing the total to 125,949. A total of 1,791 people have died. That's 51 more than reported Tuesday.