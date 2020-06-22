MIAMI – Florida's Department of Health on Saturday confirmed 4,049 additional cases of COVID-19, continuing a record-breaking streak for the most new cases reported in a day. The state now has a total of 93,797 confirmed cases.
Previously, the highest daily total recorded was on Friday, when 3,822 cases were reported. There were also 40 new deaths announced Saturday, raising the statewide death toll to 3,144.
Coronavirus cases in Florida have consistently been trending up since mid-May, according to a Miami Herald analysis of public and non-public COVID-19 data through June 3. The trends could not be attributed solely to increases in testing, the analysis found.
Despite the rising numbers, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that he did not believe the state would become the next epicenter of the pandemic. He also said the increase was mainly younger people with mild symptoms and there were plenty of hospital beds available.
More than half of the known COVID-19 cases are in South Florida's four counties _ Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe. Miami-Dade continues to lead the state with the most confirmed cases and deaths.
Cuomo: Spring training to start for Yankees, Mets
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that the Yankees and Mets will hold spring training in the city as it stays on track to enter phase 2 of the coronavirus pandemic reopening process.
The governor said both baseball teams will prepare for a possible Major League Baseball season at their stadiums in the Bronx and Queens.
“I can’t wait to see spring training in New York,” Cuomo said. “It’s great news.”
The baseball teams were planning to hold their preseason training camps in Florida. But they agreed to move them north as the city and state continue to emerge from the worst of the COVID-19 crisis.
Cuomo said the Yankees and Mets will come up with a plan as soon as possible to train at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx and CitiField in Queens.
“The state will work with them to come up with a plan that works,” he said. “This is a state that’s ready, willing and able to partner with sports teams safely.”
Judge denies Trump bid to block Bolton's book
WASHINGTON – A U.S. judge on Saturday denied a request by the Trump administration for an injunction to block publication of a book by President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton that alleges the president sought China’s help to win re-election.
“While Bolton’s unilateral conduct raises grave national security concerns, the government has not established that an injunction is an appropriate remedy,” U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth said in his ruling.
The administration had sought a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the publication of “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” saying it contained classified information and threatened national security.
The book, scheduled to hit store shelves on Tuesday, is already in the hands of media organizations.
US CDC reports 2.2M coronavirus cases
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday reported 2,215,618 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 32,218 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 690 to 119,055.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on June 19 compared with its previous report released on Friday.
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.