Florida under watch, warning as Hurricane Ian strengthens

RUSH TO PREPARE: Shoppers walk to join a line stretching beyond the parking lot outside a retail warehouse as people rush to prepare for then-Tropical Storm Ian, in Kissimmee, Florida, on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Tropical storm Ian is forecast to "rapidly intensify" over the weekend and become a major hurricane as it moves toward Florida, according to the US National Hurricane Center. Gregg Newton/AFP/Getty Images