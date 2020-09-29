WASHINGTON – Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale was brought to the hospital by authorities on Sunday after a suicide attempt, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said in a statement.
Parscale, who ran Trump's campaign until July, was taken willingly to the hospital by police under a Florida law that allows the authorities to detain an individual they believe poses a danger to themselves.
"Officers made contact with the male, developed a rapport, and safely negotiated for him to exit the home," said Sgt. DeAnna Greenlaw. The male was detained without injury and transported to Broward Health Medical Center."
"Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him," Trump campaign manager Tim Murtaugh said in a statement. "We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible."
Parscale continued to hold a senior role in the campaign – in charge of digital spending – but had been demoted after questions about his spending and in the aftermath of a June rally in Tulsa, Okla., where the president and Parscale promised a big crowd but one did not materialize amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Parscale's wife called the police because she was worried about him and because he had firearms, according to the Sun-Sentinel.
"We went out and it was very short. We went and got him help," Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Karen Dietrich told the paper. Fort Lauderdale police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Two campaign officials said they were aware of an incident and were investigating it. They spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the situation.
Parscale had worked for the president in the 2016 cycle and was named campaign manager early in the presidency.
Parscale is close to the Trump family and had been in the campaign office in recent weeks even after his demotion.