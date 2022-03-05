The U.S. protesters inspired by the self-styled "Freedom Convoy" that occupied downtown Ottawa for weeks headed out from Southern California last week for a cross-country trip to the Washington, D.C., region. They plan to arrive this weekend, and Virginia State Police describes the convoy as a "still-fluid situation." Here's what you need to know:
• What is the 'People's Convoy,' and when is it coming?
The People's Convoy, a U.S.-based group of activists opposed to vaccine mandates, is on a cross-country trip aiming to arrive in Hagerstown, Md., on Friday before targeting the D.C. Beltway area Saturday.
• How large is the convoy?
Despite organizers touting numbers in the thousands, Indiana State Police spokesman Captain Ron Galaviz said the convoy amounted to fewer than 300 vehicles when it arrived in Indiana this week, and a majority were passenger vehicles, not large trucks.
By the time the convoy left and headed toward Ohio on Thursday, Galaviz estimated there were about 550 vehicles, mostly cars or pickups but also including about 160 semi tractors or tractor trailers.
"It's reasonable to believe that some people may be just traveling through their own state and once they get to another state line, peeling off," Galaviz said.
The convoy is on Day 9 of its 11-day journey, traveling from Monrovia, Ind., to Lore City, Ohio. Supporters from other states, including the Northeast region, have posted their own routes on social media in hopes of meeting up with the group when it arrives to the D.C. region.
Throughout the cross-country trip, People's Convoy organizers have rallied people together by calling pandemic restrictions and mandates an infringement of their "freedoms," even as many of those measures at the federal and local levels have been blocked or rescinded.
Brian Brase, a convoy organizer, said the group wants an end to the national emergency declaration in response to COVID-19 – first issued by President Donald Trump in March 2020 and later extended by President Joe Biden – and for Congress to hold hearings investigating the government's response to the pandemic.