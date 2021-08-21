ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Thursday that bars local governments from forcing private businesses to enact vaccine requirements, indoor capacity limits and mask rules aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kemp framed the order as a way to “protect” businesses as a growing number of cities impose mask mandates during a fourth wave of the disease. Georgia recently surpassed 1 million confirmed coronavirus infections since the pandemic’s start, with most of the recent cases involving residents who refused to get vaccinated.
Under the order, private businesses could still choose to require vaccines, masks or limit capacity to reduce the spread of the virus. But Kemp said it aims to ban local governments from enacting ordinances that require them to do so.
The first-term Republican said it was an effort to prevent a “lockdown mode” from local officials, specifically mentioning new coronavirus restrictions in Atlanta and Savannah.
“The fact is that small businesses across our state should not be punished by local governments just because they’re trying to make a living, pay their employees and save their livelihoods,” said Kemp, invoking his background as the owner of a construction firm. “The one thing that makes tough times even harder when you’re running your own business is the government.”