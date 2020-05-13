GOP deficit concerns add snag to relief talks

The flood of pandemic-relief spending from Washington has rekindled deficit concerns among Republican lawmakers, one of several hurdles facing the next round of stimulus many economists say is needed to pull the U.S. out of its downward spiral.
After backing almost $3 trillion to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans now have begun raising alarms about the deficit and characterizing a new relief package as an "if, not when" proposition.
President Donald Trump is also tapping the brakes on the idea of swift action on any new aid package, saying he's in "no rush" for a new stimulus even after Friday's Labor Department report showing an unprecedented 20 million jobs were lost in April.
With Democrats pressing for another package of relief that will likely carry a trillion-dollar price tag, Republicans like Florida Senator Rick Scott are already contemplating how to stem the red ink that's pushed 2020 deficit projection to almost $4 trillion from $1 trillion at the start of the year.
"We've got to figure out now how we're going to pay for it," Scott said in an interview. Otherwise, "we're going to ruin this economy."
The rhetoric is an echo of the debt fights between Democrats and Republicans that followed the financial crisis more than a decade ago. And its reemergence complicates getting anything else out of Congress to deal with the pandemic, which has put 33.5 million people out of work over the past seven weeks and is driving a wave of bankruptcies.
But it lags behind a shift in economic thinking on the risks posed by deficits. After all, ramped-up spending and lending by the Obama administration and the Federal Reserve following the Great Recession didn't trigger the inflation critics had warned about. Europe, meanwhile, endured a much slower recovery as governments there turned off the fiscal spigot and pivoted to austerity budgets.
Trump, who once proclaimed himself the king of debt, has generally broken with Republican orthodoxy on deficits and spending. But he's fully aligned with the GOP on lowering taxes. He's demanding cutting taxes on payrolls and capital gains, among others, in the next stimulus package. That would only add to deficit pressures, however, and has drawn objections from Democrats and little interest so far from senior Senate Republicans.
Trump's chief economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said Sunday that the White House isn't necessarily seeking a delay in new relief legislation.
"Many people would like to just pause for a moment and take a look at the economic impact of this massive assistance program" that's already passed, Kudlow said on ABC's "This Week" program. He added that while there are no formal negotiations going on with Democrats, the administration has been talking with members of Congress from both parties about priorities.